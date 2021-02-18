Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slide

Facebook Inc shares slipped around 1% on Thursday as Wall Street assessed the wider ramifications of its move to block all news content in Australia. Walmart Inc slid 5% after the world's largest retailer missed quarterly profit estimates and predicted fiscal 2022 net sales to rise in low single digits.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:42 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip at open on gloomy jobless claims data, tech slide
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims underscored a fragile labor market recovery. The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits were 861,000 last week, compared with 848,000 in the prior week.

"The one part of the economy that has remained disappointing is clearly the employment picture," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. U.S. stock indexes hit record highs at the beginning of the week but gradually retreated following a rise in treasury bond yields, which led to fears of higher inflation.

Those concerns have spurred investors to book profit on stocks with high valuation in the S&P 500 technology and communications services sectors, which have underpinned a 76% rise in the benchmark index since its March 2020 lows. Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, and Alphabet Inc were down between 0.7% and 2.3% in premarket trading.

"A steady slow increase may not necessarily disrupt the uptrend in equities but will likely force rotation from highly priced stocks, typically in the tech sector, to more reasonably priced cyclical ones," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. Facebook Inc shares slipped around 1% on Thursday as Wall Street assessed the wider ramifications of its move to block all news content in Australia.

Walmart Inc slid 5% after the world's largest retailer missed quarterly profit estimates and predicted fiscal 2022 net sales to rise in low single digits. At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 171 points, or 0.54%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 24.5 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 126.25 points, or 0.92%.

Marriott International Inc dipped 0.5% after reporting a quarterly loss as the world's largest hotel chain's bookings declined due to pandemic-induced travel restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, bought for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians.

Uncapped pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, bought for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians....

January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead

US home construction fell 6per cent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million ...

AstraZeneca vaccine faces resistance in Europe after health workers suffer side-effects

Health authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine after side-effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick, putting extra strain on already-stretched services.Such...

Trial of contactless ticketing system begins in all DTC buses

The Delhi Transport department has started trial of contactless ticketing system in all the DTC buses through the Chartr app, officials said on Thursday.The trial of contactless ticketing was launched first in cluster buses and then in a fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021