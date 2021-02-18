Left Menu

Ireland to provide more targeted financial supports from Q3 - minister

"In the short term, government will extend into quarter two the vital financial supports in place," Varadkar, who is also Ireland's deputy prime minister, told parliament. "We will also provide more targeted financial support beyond quarter two for those sectors that have been particularly wounded by this pandemic, such as aviation, tourism, hospitality, the arts and entertainment." The Restaurants Association of Ireland welcomed Varadkar's commitment to additional supports.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:10 IST
Ireland to provide more targeted financial supports from Q3 - minister

Ireland will provide more targeted financial support from the third quarter for sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as aviation, tourism, hospitality and arts, the country's business minister said on Thursday. Euro zone finance ministers are likely to decide between March and May when and how governments should start tapering support to their economies as vaccination campaigns allow the lifting of lockdowns, officials said this week.

Leo Varadkar said Dublin will extend into the second quarter its three main supports - higher jobless payments for those temporarily laid of due to the pandemic, a wage subsidy scheme and grants for businesses forced to significantly shut down. "In the short term, government will extend into quarter two the vital financial supports in place," Varadkar, who is also Ireland's deputy prime minister, told parliament.

"We will also provide more targeted financial support beyond quarter two for those sectors that have been particularly wounded by this pandemic, such as aviation, tourism, hospitality, the arts and entertainment." The Restaurants Association of Ireland welcomed Varadkar's commitment to additional supports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITFC and BCEAO hold workshop on trends and developments in CBDC

In collaboration with the Central Bank of West African States BCEAO, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC ITFC-IDB.org, a member of the Islamic Development Bank IsDB Group, organized a virtual workshop on the trends and ...

Hedge funds, Robinhood face grilling by Congress over GameStop Reddit rally

Wall Street hedge fund managers, the chief executives of Robinhood and Reddit, and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty face a grilling on Thursday afternoon from U.S. lawmakers over the Reddit rally in shares of GameStop Corp. Some of...

January home construction falls 6 per cent; signs of rebound ahead

US home construction fell 6per cent in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million ...

Five Naxals held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Five Naxals, two of themallegedly involved in the killing of a policeman last year,were arrested on Thursday in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hitBijapur district, police said.The rebels were apprehended from a forest near Darbhavillage when a jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021