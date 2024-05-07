Attention Filmmakers: Turi Film Festival 2.0 Seeks Micro Movie Submissions; Deadline June 15

A Kolkata-set film festival, where five-minute 'micro' movies will be showcased, is inviting entries from filmmakers for its second edition.

Submission of entries for Turi Film Festival 2.0 started on April 15 and will continue till June 15, said programme director Animesh Goswami.

Films with duration of up to 300 seconds (five minutes), in any language (with subtitles), and in any genre can compete in the gala.

According to Goswami, this edition's jury comprises renowned director Sudeshna Roy, National Award-winning filmmaker Ashoke Vishwanathan, and adman-turned-dialogue writer Sagar Kapoor.

A five-minute micro film by director Arindam Sil, known for Bengali films ''Byomkesh Hatyamancha'' and ''Har Har Byomkesh'', will be a special focus at the festival, said the programme director.

''Filmmaker Arindam Sil has curated a five-minute micro film for this year's festival. It will not be part of the competition but will be a special focus at the gala. He has directed and produced the film especially for us,'' he said.

While voting for the entries is underway and will end on July 31, the awards will be declared on August 15, as per information on the gala's website.

''At last year's edition, we had five prizes. And, this time, we will be giving away 11 prizes, but the total prize money will remain Rs 2 lakh,'' Goswami added.

In terms of entries of films, they are expecting an increase of 15 per cent from last year, he said. In 2023, there were 150 movies in competition.

Interested filmmakers can submit their entry at www.turifilm.com.

