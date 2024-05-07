Shinde to PTI: Balasaheb always prioritized party workers, Uddhav focuses on personal interests
PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Balasaheb always stood for party workers, Uddhav totally opposite and only interested in furthering his self-interest: Eknath Shinde to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
