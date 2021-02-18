Left Menu

Sterling hits highest level against euro since March 2020

Sterling edged higher against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday, reaching its highest in almost a year against the single currency, amid expectations of a faster economic recovery in Britain thanks to its successful COVID-19 vaccinations. The pound was 0.3% higher against the euro to 86.61 pence at 1542 GMT, not far from its highest since March 5, 2020 of 86.42 pence touched earlier.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:18 IST
Sterling hits highest level against euro since March 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling edged higher against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday, reaching its highest in almost a year against the single currency, amid expectations of a faster economic recovery in Britain thanks to its successful COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pound was 0.3% higher against the euro to 86.61 pence at 1542 GMT, not far from its highest since March 5, 2020 of 86.42 pence touched earlier. The British currency has risen more than 2% against the euro in February as the aggressive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the United Kingdom raised expectations its economy will recover faster than that of its European peers.

Versus the dollar, sterling climbed this week above $1.39 for the first time since April 2018. It was 0.6% higher on Thursday at $1.3948. Britain reported this week that it has vaccinated 15.6 million people with a first dose against COVID-19 so far, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country.

Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank, said sterling is benefiting from the fact that the currency market is already looking at a "post-COVID world". "The pound is benefiting from its vaccine currency status. Expectations for a more rapid economic recovery are kicking into play".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning a staged exit from the country's third national lockdown, which began on Jan. 5, with the battered economy returning to work over the next five months. Adding to the upbeat mood, the European Union said it foresees "stable and balanced" relations with Britain's financial sector once some ground rules for cooperation are agreed next month.

Amid the improved outlook for the economy, sterling has proved to be the most resilient G10 currency versus the greenback, ING strategists said. "It is a matter of time when GBP/USD breaks above the 1.40 level," they told clients in a note.

Tempering the optimism, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Thursday that negative interest rates may soon be the best tool for the central bank, and raised the prospect of unemployment taking a long time to return to pre-pandemic levels. (Editing by Larry King and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian mission in Sri Lanka denies Trincomalee oil tanks deal off

The Indian High Commission here has rejected Sri Lankan energy ministers claim that the deal between the two countries on the 99 World War II-era Trincomalee oil tanks leased to the Indian Oil Corporation has been scrapped.In a statement, t...

Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko', railways says negligible impact

Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide rail roko agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.In Punj...

Bosnian villagers cheer as NASA attempts to land on namesake lake on Mars

Schoolchildren in the Bosnian village of Jezero waited with great excitement for an attempt by NASA on Thursday to land on an ancient lake bed on Mars which is named after their tiny hometown. NASAs Mars rover Perseverance, the most advance...

Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani an ongoing review of U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, with the top American diplomat reiterating support for the peace process, the State Departme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021