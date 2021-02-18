Left Menu

MP: After Sidhi accident, transport minister cracks whip

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:51 IST
MP: After Sidhi accident, transport minister cracks whip

Two days after 51 passengers were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district,transport minister Govind Singh Rajput on Thursday inspectedtwo dozen buses plying on Bhopal-Hoshangabad and Bhopal-Raisenroutes.

He canceled fitness certificates of six buses while 11passenger buses were impounded on the spot and fines rangingfrom Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 were imposed on the owners of fivebuses for violation of various rules, an official said.

Passengers traveling by impounded vehicles were sentto their destinations by hiring other buses.

At least 51 persons died when an overcrowded privatebus fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday.

Rajput is under fire from opposition Congress for notrushing to Sidhi immediately after the incident.

MP BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said theCongress should not do politics on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jobless man arrested with fake currency notes in Mumbai

A 35-year-old jobless man wasarrested and fake currency noteswith a face value of nearlyRs 4 lakh were seized from him and his residence here onThursday, a police official said.Acting on specific inputs, the crime branch Unit-4apprehended t...

Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

London was never on Hong Konger Aragorns wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace.Aragorn, who did not want to give his f...

NGT forms 8-member committee to probe Virudhunagar fire incident

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Thursday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident last week. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel issu...

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021