MP: After Sidhi accident, transport minister cracks whip

Two days after 51 passengers were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district,transport minister Govind Singh Rajput on Thursday inspectedtwo dozen buses plying on Bhopal-Hoshangabad and Bhopal-Raisenroutes.

He canceled fitness certificates of six buses while 11passenger buses were impounded on the spot and fines rangingfrom Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 were imposed on the owners of fivebuses for violation of various rules, an official said.

Passengers traveling by impounded vehicles were sentto their destinations by hiring other buses.

At least 51 persons died when an overcrowded privatebus fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday.

Rajput is under fire from opposition Congress for notrushing to Sidhi immediately after the incident.

MP BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said theCongress should not do politics on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)