Left Menu

PM's proposals on medical emergencies get support of 10 nations including Pak: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:33 IST
PM's proposals on medical emergencies get support of 10 nations including Pak: Sources
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five specific suggestions to boost cooperation among nations in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood to deal with future medical emergencies were supported at a virtual workshop on Thursday by health experts from 10 countries, including Pakistan, authoritative sources said.

India on Thursday organised the workshop on management of COVID-19 as well as its experience and way forward for health officials and experts from all eight member nations of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Mauritius and Seychelles.

In his address, Modi suggested that the countries should consider creating a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses so that medical personnel can travel quickly within the region during health emergencies and that the civil aviation ministries can coordinate on a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies.

''Can we create a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among our populations? Can we similarly create a regional network for promoting technology-driven epidemiology, for preventing future pandemics?'' he said.

Modi further suggested sharing of successful public health policies and schemes among the countries.

The sources said all the countries, including Pakistan, supported the prime minister's five proposals.

They said the experts proposed a structured discussion for regional cooperation on the proposals to take them forward. The sources said all the participants agreed that there was a need for cooperation on regional basis to fight pandemics. They said all the countries except Pakistan thanked India and Prime Minister Modi for India's supplies of coronavirus vaccines and earlier assistance of various medicines, medical equipment and training of personnel. Pakistan has not received coronavirus vaccines from India.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries, out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh doses were sent on a commercial basis.

In a major announcement, India on January 19 said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to several countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius under grant assistance.

India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

American, JetBlue launch first phase of partnership even as investigations continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: uproar as news pages go dark

Facebook faced backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook wiped out pag...

Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers to promote COVID-19 relief

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with female Democratic lawmakers and activists on Thursday to boost support for the White Houses 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, highlighting the growing political power of women in Congress.The virt...

No decision on any NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Stoltenberg says

NATO defence ministers at a meeting on Thursday made no decision on whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the allies faced a dilemma as violence increases again. After two decades o...

U.S. and Europe allies say Iran must not get nuclear weapons

The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and the United States said on Thursday they were determined that Iran should not get a nuclear weapon and they expressed concern about recent moves by Tehran.Regarding Iran, the E3 and the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021