Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar slips further after disappointing jobs data, sterling shines

Despite the recent rise in U.S. yields, many analysts think they won't climb too much higher, limiting the benefit for the dollar. ING analysts said that "the rise in rates will be self-regulating, meaning the dollar need not correct too much higher." They see the greenback index trading down to the 90.10 to 91.05 range Sterling has been the standout performer in 2021 and on Friday rose to $1.3987, an almost three-year high amid Britain's aggressive vaccination programme.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:24 IST
FOREX-Dollar slips further after disappointing jobs data, sterling shines

The U.S. dollar slipped further on Friday and the euro rebounded after disappointing U.S. data dented optimism for a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while sterling edged towards the $1.40 mark.

The U.S. currency had been rising as a jump in Treasury yields on the back of the so-called reflation trade encouraged investors back into the greenback. But an unexpected increase in U.S. weekly jobless claims soured the economic outlook and sent the dollar lower overnight.

On Friday it traded down 0.1% against a basket of currencies, the dollar index now at 90.474. The string of soft labour data is weighing on the dollar even as other indicators have shown resilience, and as President Joe Biden's pandemic relief efforts take shape, including a proposed $1.9 trillion spending package.

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2113. The single currency showed little reaction to German and French flash purchasing manager index data, which unsurprisingly showed a slowdown in activity in January. Despite the recent rise in U.S. yields, many analysts think they won't climb too much higher, limiting the benefit for the dollar.

ING analysts said that "the rise in rates will be self-regulating, meaning the dollar need not correct too much higher." They see the greenback index trading down to the 90.10 to 91.05 range

Sterling has been the standout performer in 2021 and on Friday rose to $1.3987, an almost three-year high amid Britain's aggressive vaccination programme. Given the size of Britain's vital services sector, analysts say the faster it can reopen the economy the better for the currency.

The dollar bought 105.46 yen, down 0.2% and a continued retreat from the five-month high of 106.225 reached Wednesday. Many analysts expect the dollar to weaken over the course of the year as it has traditionally done during times of global economic recovery, though it might take some time to develop.

"It looks to me like there’s some exhaustion in that just-straight global reflation theme," leading the dollar to trend largely sideways for now, said Daniel Been, head of FX at ANZ in Sydney. (Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

Hong Kongs Health Secretary said on Friday that the government had not politicized any coronavirus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about Chinas Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week.So...

ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter

An automated tellermachine near Pollachi, 60 km from here, was gutted in a firethat broke out while a miscreant was trying to open it with agas cutter early Friday, police said.According to police, a man covering his face withtowel entered ...

'Metroman' E Sreedharan says open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala.

Metroman E Sreedharan says open to chief ministership if BJP comes to power in Kerala....

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Andaman and Nicobar Islandsdid not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24-hours, anofficial said on Friday.The coronavirus tally in the union territory remainedat 5,014, the official said.The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021