Ayurveda economy has seen up to 90 pc growth post-COVID: Harsh Vardhan

The Ayurveda economy has witnessed up to 90 per cent growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, as Ayurveda has gained global acceptance, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

The sector has also witnessed a significant surge in export as well as investment, he said.

As per official data, Ayurveda is a Rs 30,000 crore industry, having an annual double-digit growth of 15 to 20 per cent.

''This (data) is of the pre-COVID era. Post-COVID, the economy of Ayurveda, which is Rs 30,000 crore with a growth of 15 to 20 per cent, has gone up to 50 to 90 per cent,'' he said.

This itself reflects that people from India and the world have accepted Ayurveda.

''There has been a marked improvement in terms of exports and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) also,'' he said while speaking at a function here to release a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali on the ''first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine'' against COVID.

During COVID times, the Ayush Ministry had done 109 types of studies at 140 places. ''When I saw the results, it was encouraging and positive,'' he said.

Ayurveda is to keep people healthy and it does not require any certification from anybody. ''If we technically study it, then India has a great potential,'' he added.

Harsh Vardhan, who himself is an MBBS and MS with specialisation in ENT and had practised as an ENT surgeon (as mentioned in his biography) said : ''Though I have practised modern medicine but after studying Ayurveda, I have come to conclusion that it is beneficial for all.'' Lauding the efforts of Swami Ramdev and his Patanjali Ayurveda, Harsh Vardhan said, Ayurveda should be re-established in a scientific and modern way in the world and this will be a matter for pride and help the cause of humanity.

Speaking at the occasion, Ramdev said that there is a need for harmony among all treatment patterns -- the modern allopathy and traditional naturopathy.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari who was also present said Patanjali has provided a good alternative for the daily usage products for which the country has to pay a royalty to the foreign makers.

Now, Yoga and Ayurveda have become popular across the globe and people are following it, he said.

