Reconsider decision to impose property tax: JCCI to govt

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday strongly flayed the government's decision to impose property tax in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and pressed for the reconsideration of the decision.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration last week issued a notification imposing property tax through urban local bodies in their respective areas across the UT.

''We flay the decision of imposition of property tax by government of J&K. We demand the reconsideration of the decision'', Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) President Arun Gupta told reporters here.

He said that employment and business of people of this erstwhile state are badly affected by post August 5, 2019 events especially due to prolonged shut downs and restrictions imposed by the government. ''No major economic activity has taken place after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A'', he said.

Gupta said that the State which is flooded with unemployed youths and have limited resources and opportunities for economic activities has been burdened with one more tax to plunge into the deep economic crisis.

He said that after the spread of pandemic Covid-19, the businesses are shut and people are left jobless, many states are considering to come to the rescue of people by exempting and reducing the existing taxes already in force. ''But on the contrary the Government of J&K is imposing tax after tax to further weaken the people economically. The time when people are struggling to meet both ends needs, imposition of property tax is grave injustice and illogical'', he said.

The Chamber President reiterated that the time is not opportune to impose such taxes in a State which is economically, geographically and politically sensitive. The people are looking forward for a relief and tax holiday for business and trade at this time of distress but initiation of such decisions will further aggravate the already worsen economy of J&K, he added.

Gupta added that the continuance of barrier at Lakhanpur gateway has added to the vows of general public and passengers coming from the different places of India. ''People and Vehicles are made to stand in long queues for hours to get the clearance. Such practice should be immediately stopped to allow free passage to passengers and vehicles to and from the UT'', he added.

