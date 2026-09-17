Pakistan Enacts Austerity Amid Fuel Price Surge
Pakistan has introduced austerity measures to address rising fuel costs amid the Gulf conflict. These include reducing fuel for official vehicles, banning vehicle purchases by the state, foreign visits by officials, and official dinners. The measures aim to conserve energy and cope with the current economic crisis.
In response to soaring fuel prices driven by the ongoing Gulf conflict, Pakistan unveiled a series of austerity measures aimed at conserving energy.
The government announced the reduction of fuel allocation for official vehicles, alongside bans on the purchase of vehicles by state agencies and overseas visits by government officials.
Additionally, official dinners have also been curtailed as part of efforts to mitigate the economic challenges posed by the escalating fuel costs.