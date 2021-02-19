Left Menu

Consumer confidence among urban Indians improves in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:27 IST
Consumer confidence among urban Indians improves in Feb

Consumer confidence among urban Indians has moved up slightly, by 0.9 percentage point, in February so far, according to a monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) survey.

The PCSI, which is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices is a mixed bag this month, the survey said.

The PCSI Employment Confidence (Jobs) sub-index moved up 1.5 percentage points, the PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions (Current Conditions) sub-index increased by 2.8 percentage points, and the PCSI Investment Climate (Investment) sub-index is up by 2.1 percentage points.

However, the PCSI Economic Expectations (Expectations) sub-index is down by 1.3 percentage points.

The findings are based on an Ipsos online poll conducted during January 22, 2021 to February 5, 2021. For this survey, 500 people from Ipsos India online panel aged 16-64 years were interviewed.

The Refinitiv/Ipsos India Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is a monthly national survey of consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in danger of missing next weeks Champions League match at Atalanta after picking up an unspecified injury.Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturdays ma...

UK COVID-19 R number dips, epidemic shrinking faster, government says

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3 to 6 each day, faster than last week, the government said on Friday, adding that the closely-watched reproduction R number might be slightly lower too.The daily growth rate ...

South Africa adviser says Pfizer 'still very good vaccine' despite study

One of the South African governments top advisers on COVID-19 vaccines said on Friday that the Pfizer shot was still a very good vaccine, despite a study showing the dominant local virus variant may reduce its protective antibodies.Barry Sc...

Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions - Zarif

Iran will immediately reverse actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reacting coolly to Washingtons initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021