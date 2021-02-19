Left Menu

Modi govt’s reforms will make country economic superpower: Anurag Thakur

These steps will create a strong, capable and prosperous India of the future, said Thakur.The Union minister of finance added that the BJPs biggest achievement is good governance and corruption-free government. Thakur said the budget this year is aimed at increasing opportunities for development and openings for youths besides developing new areas for infrastructure and technology.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:41 IST
Various reforms being implemented by the Narendra Modi government will make the country an economic superpower, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said here on Friday.

Addressing the concluding session of the state BJP Executive Committee meeting here, Thakur also urged the party workers and leaders to apprise people of the achievements of the Modi government.

“The Modi government is committed to make India an economic superpower and shape the future of 135 crore countrymen,” said Thakur.

“To make India a USD 5 trillion economy and self-reliant, the Modi government has undertaken major reforms in areas of coal, mineral, power, defence, civil aviation, social infrastructure, space and atomic energy. These steps will create a strong, capable and prosperous India of the future,” said Thakur.

The Union minister of finance added that the BJP's “biggest achievement is good governance and corruption-free government.” Thakur said the budget this year is aimed at increasing opportunities for development and openings for youths besides developing new areas for infrastructure and technology. The government has tried to bring new reforms in this budget, he added.

“It is a great budget brought in the time of pandemic and its objective is to make India a five-trillion-dollar economy and bring it to the world's largest economy,'' he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Union government for providing an interest-free loan worth Rs 450 crore to the state.

He also thanked the Finance Commission for recommending Rs 1000 crore for Green Field Airport Mandi and Rs 400 crore for the expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra district.

Giving credit to party workers’ hard work and dedication for the BJP’s landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections, byelections to Vidhan Sabha and thereafter victory of BJP-supported candidates in PRIs and ULBs polls, the chief minister said the Covid-19 has also affected the organisational work of the party.

He said steps would be taken to work with greater dedication to strengthening the party at the grass-root level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

