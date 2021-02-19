Left Menu

Moscow goes green: Russian capital eyes fully electric bus fleet by 2030

Babenko said there was still a long way to go, however, when it came to Muscovites changing their own behaviour and turning their backs on cars in favour of greener alternatives. The Russian capital remains infamous for its traffic jams.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:08 IST
Moscow goes green: Russian capital eyes fully electric bus fleet by 2030

Moscow plans to nearly quadruple the number of electric buses it operates in coming years and replace all petrol or diesel-powered public transport vehicles with greener alternatives by 2030, a senior city transport official has said. Mosgortrans, which runs Moscow's vast bus and tram network, said its fleet of around 600 electric buses would be expanded by 400 vehicles by the year-end, by another 420 the following year, and then by 855, bringing the fleet to more than 2,000 e-buses.

"Every year the plan will be to replace all wheeled public transport vehicles with electric buses," said Artyom Burlakov, deputy head of the innovative projects department at Mosgortrans. Environmental activists have welcomed the initiative.

"They are also buying new, more power-efficient trams, which is a good thing," said Mikhail Babenko, head of the green economy programme at World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia. Babenko said there was still a long way to go, however, when it came to Muscovites changing their own behaviour and turning their backs on cars in favour of greener alternatives.

The Russian capital remains infamous for its traffic jams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is in danger of missing next weeks Champions League match at Atalanta after picking up an unspecified injury.Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturdays ma...

UK COVID-19 R number dips, epidemic shrinking faster, government says

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3 to 6 each day, faster than last week, the government said on Friday, adding that the closely-watched reproduction R number might be slightly lower too.The daily growth rate ...

South Africa adviser says Pfizer 'still very good vaccine' despite study

One of the South African governments top advisers on COVID-19 vaccines said on Friday that the Pfizer shot was still a very good vaccine, despite a study showing the dominant local virus variant may reduce its protective antibodies.Barry Sc...

Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions - Zarif

Iran will immediately reverse actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reacting coolly to Washingtons initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021