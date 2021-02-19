FACTBOX-Uber's legal challenges around the world

Britain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a group of Uber drivers were entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, in a blow to the ride-hailing service that has ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy.

Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that by law they are only afforded minimal protections, a status the Silicon Valley-based company sought to maintain a long-running legal tussle. The company faces legal action in several cities around the world and has drawn criticism that its vehicles increase congestion and take business from regular taxis.

Here are some of its legal battles around the world: UNITED KINGDOM

In 2017, Transport for London removed Uber's licence in the capital, citing failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and to background checks on drivers. (https://reut.rs/34pGlje) In 2018, it was given a 15-month licence in London after making changes to improve relations with city authorities. (https://reut.rs/2Om8dPD)

In September 2019, it received only a two-month licence, which expired on Monday. The company was stripped of its London operating licence in November 2019 for the second time in just over two years as the city's regulator said the taxi app had put passenger safety at risk.

UNITED STATES In November 2019, a New York court dismissed Uber's lawsuit challenging a city law limiting the number of licenses for ride-hailing services.

Uber sought in September 2019 to get a new rule overturned that limits how much time drivers can spend cruising busy Manhattan streets without passengers. As U.S. lawmakers threaten tighter regulation, Uber and Lyft Inc skipped a U.S. congressional hearing in September 2019 on the industry's safety, labour and congestion.

In September 2019 an Uber driver sued the company for misclassifying its drivers as independent contractors. In March 2019 the company paid $20 million to settle a long-running lawsuit brought by drivers claiming they were employees and entitled to certain wage protections.

AUSTRALIA In May 2019, a law firm filed a class action on behalf of thousands of taxi and chartered drivers, accusing the company of operating illegally and harming them financially.

GERMANY Germany's highest court ruled in December 2018 that a defunct limousine service offered by Uber but taken out of service in 2014 was illegal, a setback for the company in Europe's largest economy.

NETHERLANDS In March 2019, Uber paid around 2.3 million euros ($2.79 million) to settle a case that found it had offered unlicensed taxi services in 2014-2015.

British and Dutch regulators last year fined Uber for failing to protect customers' personal information during a 2016 cyber attack involving millions of users. INDIA

In November 2018, the country ruled that ride-sharing firms Uber and Ola did not break price-fixing rules following a complaint about their pricing strategy. AUSTRIA

Uber was suspended for two days in 2018 due to a local taxi firm's lawsuit, but resumed operations after making concessions. ($1 = 0.8245 euros) (Compiled by Indranil Sarkar and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason, Giles Elgood and Anil D'Silva)

