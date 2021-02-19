Left Menu

Holy See expects 50 mln euro 2021 deficit, impacted by Covid

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, expects a budget deficit of about 50 million euros this year after its income was hit by the economic impact of coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The Holy See budget covers about 70 departments in Rome that oversee the governing of the 1.3 billion-member worldwide Church, its diplomatic representations, and media operations.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:11 IST
Holy See expects 50 mln euro 2021 deficit, impacted by Covid

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, expects a budget deficit of about 50 million euros this year after its income was hit by the economic impact of coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

The Holy See budget covers about 70 departments in Rome that oversee the governing of the 1.3 billion-member worldwide Church, its diplomatic representations, and media operations. Vatican City, including the Vatican Museums and the Vatican bank, has a separate budget.

A statement said the Holy See expected revenues of 260 million euros and expenses of 310 million. Most of the Holy See's income comes from investments, real estate and donations. Its largest expense is for personnel. Operating income for 2020 was down 21%, it said.

The Vatican has been hit by a fall in contributions from local churches because of the coronavirus as well as fewer visitors to Rome. St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican Museums were closed or only partially open for much of 2020. While they are not part of the Holy See budget, the Museums were for decades a trusty cash cow that helped fill the gap.

Full figures for the Holy See for 2020 will be released later this year but the 2020 deficit is expected to be between 50 and 80 million euros, according to Vatican sources. For the first time, the Holy See's budget for 2021 includes Peter's Pence, a discretionary fund of donations to the pope for his use in running the worldwide Church and disbursing charity.

If the calculations had been done under the previous system, in which Peter's Pence was not included in the Holy See budget, the deficit would be 80 million euros, the statement said. The deficit will be covered at least in part by dipping into reserves, it said.

In past years, the Vatican had dipped into Peter's Pence and other charity funds to cover Holy See budget deficits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch curfew to remain in place pending Feb. 26 ruling - court

A night-time curfew in the Netherlands intended to slow the spread of coronavirus will remain in place for a least a week, after a high court decided on Friday it would rule on the measures legality only on Feb. 26.The decision gives some b...

Ready to become Kerala chief minister, if BJP comes in power: Metroman E Sreedharan

Former chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC E Sreedharan on Friday said he is ready to become the Chief Minister if Bharatiya Janata Party BJP comes to power in Kerala. If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief m...

Biden, in Munich speech, to say democracy must prevail over autocracy -excerpts

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will tell the Munich Security Conference that democracy doesnt happen by accident and that democracy must prevail over autocracy.We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our mod...

EXCLUSIVE-Facebook and Google could lose bargaining power under upcoming U.S. bill to help news outlets

Bipartisan members of Congress plan to introduce a bill in coming weeks to make it easier for smaller news organizations to negotiate with Big Tech platforms, said Rep. Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committees antitrus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021