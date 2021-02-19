Holy See expects 50 mln euro 2021 deficit, impacted by Covid

The Holy See, the central administrative body of the worldwide Catholic Church, expects a budget deficit of about 50 million euros this year after its income was hit by the economic impact of coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

The Holy See budget covers about 70 departments in Rome that oversee the governing of the 1.3 billion-member worldwide Church, its diplomatic representations, and media operations. Vatican City, including the Vatican Museums and the Vatican bank, has a separate budget.

A statement said the Holy See expected revenues of 260 million euros and expenses of 310 million. Most of the Holy See's income comes from investments, real estate and donations. Its largest expense is for personnel. Operating income for 2020 was down 21%, it said.

The Vatican has been hit by a fall in contributions from local churches because of the coronavirus as well as fewer visitors to Rome. St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican Museums were closed or only partially open for much of 2020. While they are not part of the Holy See budget, the Museums were for decades a trusty cash cow that helped fill the gap.

Full figures for the Holy See for 2020 will be released later this year but the 2020 deficit is expected to be between 50 and 80 million euros, according to Vatican sources. For the first time, the Holy See's budget for 2021 includes Peter's Pence, a discretionary fund of donations to the pope for his use in running the worldwide Church and disbursing charity.

If the calculations had been done under the previous system, in which Peter's Pence was not included in the Holy See budget, the deficit would be 80 million euros, the statement said. The deficit will be covered at least in part by dipping into reserves, it said.

In past years, the Vatican had dipped into Peter's Pence and other charity funds to cover Holy See budget deficits.

