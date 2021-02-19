Left Menu

Collaborative efforts required from all sectors to make roads safe: J-K LG

Not only the transport department and traffic police, but collaborative efforts are required on part of all stakeholders to get desired results on the ground, Sinha said at the closing ceremony of the 32nd National Road Safety Month and Fitness Mela here.The Lt Governor also launched seven online services and virtually inaugurated 19 learners licence test centres for students at ITIs across the union territory.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:28 IST
Collaborative efforts required from all sectors to make roads safe: J-K LG

Lauding traffic policemen for discharging their duties with utmost dedication, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said collaborative efforts are required on part of all stakeholders to make roads safe for commuters.

He also suggested incorporating mechanisms in accident analysis under the Road Accident Data Management System to identify corrective measures like changes in road designs or any other engineering interventions.

''The traffic police personnel are discharging their duties with utmost dedication and commitment. Not only the transport department and traffic police, but collaborative efforts are required on part of all stakeholders to get desired results on the ground,'' Sinha said at the closing ceremony of the 32nd National Road Safety Month and Fitness Mela here.

The Lt Governor also launched seven online services and virtually inaugurated 19 learner's licence test centres for students at ITIs across the union territory. Buses procured under the J&K Transport Subsidy Scheme were also flagged off.

Underlining the significance of spreading awareness on road safety and traffic rules, Sinha laid special emphasis on reaching out to youngsters and target groups, and called for organising programs on road safety throughout the year.

''We need to work on more innovative ideas like Mission Road Safety and Good Samaritan to rope in maximum volunteers in road safety programs, besides making improvements in the response system as per the requirements,'' he said.

Highlighting various reformative measures taken by the government in the transport sector, the Lt Governor said nine per cent tax on electric vehicles has been abolished which is a major step towards conservation of the environment.

Road tax on tricycles has been abolished and tractors up to 3,000 CC capacity have been exempted, he added.

In a step to reform the transport sector and promote ease of doing business, the provision under the J&K Motor Vehicle Rules, 1991 which required new models of transport vehicles to seek permission from an Empowered Committee has been removed, Sinha said.

He said an Institute of Driving, Training and Research is coming up in Jammu at a cost of Rs 17 crore.

Similarly, an inspection and certification centre is coming up in Samba at a cost of Rs 14 crore to ensure automated fitness of vehicles without any manual intervention, Sinha said, adding that such initiatives would prove to be vital for safe transportation in the long run.

Terming faceless, paperless, and cashless services as major steps towards transparent governance, the Lt Governor said a new era has been introduced in the transport sector.

''Recently, starting 12 online services of the Transport Department, and today, with the seven online people-friendly services, the government has promoted an effective and transparent public service delivery system,'' he said.

In yet another reformative measure, Sinha said, the government was providing subsidies amounting to Rs 5 lakh to develop buses that are 15 years old or more into eco-friendly and fuel-efficient ones.

During the current financial year, 35 busses worth Rs 1.75 crore were provided to beneficiaries, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited its strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it...

U.S. should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay -Pakistani envoy to U.S.

The United States should consult the Taliban on any extension of a May 1 deadline for a full U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and should not decide unilaterally, the Pakistani ambassador to the United States said on Friday. Ambassador As...

EU agreed to pay 870 mln euros for supply of AstraZeneca vaccines by June, contract shows

The European Union agreed to pay about 870 million euros 1.06 billion for its supply of 300 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and to receive them by June, the contract published on Friday by Italys RAI television shows. The pub...

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Mirzapur web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur.Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021