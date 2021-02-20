Four dead as car collides head-on with tanker in UP's Sambhal

Four dead as car collides head-on with tanker in UP's SambhalPTI | Sambhal | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 12:46 IST
Four people, including a minor, were killed and three others were injured when their car collided head-on with a tanker here on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place on Agra-Moradabad road when they were returning home after attending a wedding, Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said.
The three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Moradabad.
The deceased have been identified as Uvaid (28), his wife Amina (26), their son Aahil (5), and Chhoti (48), all residents of Moradabad.
