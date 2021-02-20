Goa industry seeks public procurement policy in state budget

Goa State Industries Association (GSIA), in their pre-budget memorandum, has urged the state government to introduce Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) in line with the central government's initiative.

GSIA led by its President Damodar Kochkar presented a pre-Budget memorandum to the chief minister ahead of the Budget Assembly Session scheduled to begin in March.

''We request that a Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) should be introduced in line with Central Government Policymaking it mandatory for all Government Departments/Undertakings to purchase a minimum of 20 percent of their annual purchase of products and services from MSEs, the memorandum reads.

The GSIA has said that this initiative will help the government increase its revenue by way of a higher collection of SGST and will generate more economic activity and employment in the state.

All these years, mining was the major contributor to state revenue and other sectors were not given the desired attention by the state government.

After the closure of the mining industry and the tourism sector not picking up as expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, the manufacturing industry is the only sector that can bring about overall development and create inclusive growth in the state, the Association has said.

Speaking about Ease of Doing Business, the Association has said that the initiatives taken to improve Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) are not felt on the ground. For better implementation, the initiatives should be properly monitored and executed. The GSIA has said that the state government should ensure that Single Window System is properly implemented.

At present, online services are not very effective, the process is cumbersome and the government staff is not trained to provide assistance.

The server infrastructure of IT Department also needs improvement, the Association said. The industry body has also demanded that the government should Stop arbitrary revenue collection without giving due consideration to the practical situations on the ground.

Stop insisting NOCs from certain departments and marking routine files to the Ministers. Improve work culture in the Departments so that files are not held up with frivolous queries, the Association has said.

