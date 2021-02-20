Left Menu

MP bus tragedy: All 54 bodies found, search operation ends

PTI | Sidhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:47 IST
MP bus tragedy: All 54 bodies found, search operation ends

The death toll in the February 16bus accident in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh touched 54 after thebody of the last missing person was retrieved from a canal onSaturday, leading to the search operation being called off,officials said.

A bus carrying 61 people, including the driver, hadplunged into the canal near Patna village, some 80 kilometresfrom the district headquarters, while coming from Satna.

The body of Arvind Vishwakarma, the last person whosewhereabouts were unknown post the mishap, was recovered from aspot in the canal that was 30 kilometres from the accidentsite, said Sidhi Collector Ravindra Kumar Sharma.

''The spot is in neighbouring Rewa district. With thisthe five-day long rescue operation has now been called off asall bodies have been fished out,'' he said.

The search operation was carried out on a 35-kilometrestretch of the canal, officials said.

The bus, with a capacity of 32, was carrying 61people, including the driver, when it plunged into the canal,leaving 54 dead, while seven survived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP hopes 'Metroman' Sreedharan joining party will help it make electoral inroads in Kerala assembly polls

MetromanE Sreedharans decision to join the BJP has given a boost tothe saffrons hopes to make huge electoral inroads in Kerala,one of the toughest political terrains for the party, in theAssembly polls likely to be held in April.But the two...

'High time country gets out of poll mode and allows elected governments to function': Odisha CM

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that every crime is being politicised, every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle. This kind of atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of de...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...

My books should reflect what I see in society: Manju Kapur

Describing herself as a mirror of society kind of writer, author Manju Kapoor is hoping the series adaptation of her novel A Married Woman set against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition will reflect the distress of her protagonists...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021