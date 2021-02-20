Left Menu

Three-wheelers highest selling segment of electric vehicles in Delhi: Transport Department

The Delhi governments ongoing Switch Delhi campaign to promote electric vehicles focused on three-wheelers with various stakeholders providing positive feedback on it. Also, Rs 29,000 can be saved annually by switching to electric three-wheelers, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:48 IST
Three-wheelers highest selling segment of electric vehicles in Delhi: Transport Department
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three-wheelers have emerged as the highest selling segment of electric vehicles in Delhi with the registration of over 5,500 units since August last year, the Transport Department said Saturday.

The Delhi government's ongoing 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles focused on three-wheelers with various stakeholders providing positive feedback on it. The Delhi government will soon start facilitating the registration of e-autos, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, according to a statement by the department.

Since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August 2020, three-wheelers have emerged as the highest selling EV segment in Delhi, he said, adding 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered, with more users coming forward to make the switch.

''We have been receiving a great response and it is heartening to see the efforts of the government in promoting zero-emission vehicles in the national capital,'' the statement quoted Ashwani Sehgal, the President of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Society, as saying.

Gahlot said subsidies provided by the Delhi government under EV policy on electric autos reduce their cost by up to 26 percent. Also, Rs 29,000 can be saved annually by switching to electric three-wheelers, he said. The cost of e-rickshaw is reduced by up to 33 percent after the subsidy, he said.

Under Delhi's EV policy, 177 three-wheeler models of 68 manufacturers are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives by the government.

'Switch Delhi' is an eight-week mass awareness campaign by the Delhi government to sensitise Delhiites about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

