Left Menu

United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after suffering a right engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2021 06:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 06:01 IST
United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after suffering a right engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground. The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered the engine failure soon after takeoff, the airline said.

There were no reports of injuries, either on the plane or the ground. Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado appeared to show plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts on a turf field. Police tape was used to cordon off the debris.

One video taken from what appeared to be inside the United plane showed an engine on fire. Another video on social media showed a cloud of black smoke being left by a plane.

"Something blew up," a man on the video can be heard saying. In an audio recording, a United pilot could be heard making a mayday call to air traffic control.

"Mayday, aircraft just experienced engine failure, need to turn immediately," according to audio from the monitoring website liveatc.net which was reviewed by Reuters. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB said it had opened an investigation.

"If you find debris PLEASE don’t touch it or move it. The @NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for investigation," the Broomfield police department said on Twitter. The 26-year-old 777 was powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines. Investigators will focus on what caused the engine on the plane to fail and will look at whether a fan blade failed.

Boeing declined to comment and referred questions to United. In February 2018, an older Boeing 777 operated by United and bound for Honolulu suffered an engine failure when a cowling fell off about 30 minutes before the plane landed safely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid

As Texans cranked up their heaters early Monday to combat plunging temperatures, a record surge of electricity demand set off a disastrous chain reaction in the states power grid.Wind turbines in the states northern Panhandle locked up. Nat...

United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after suffering a right engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground....

Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday as the state struggles with the fallout from a winter storm that killed at least two dozen people and caused widespread blackouts and water shortages. Millions ...

Republican former Senator Bob Dole gets visit from Biden after cancer diagnosis

U.S. President Joe Biden visited former Senator Bob Dole on Saturday, the White House said, two days after the Kansas Republican announced that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.Hes doing well, Biden told reporters later on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021