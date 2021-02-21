Over 90% of tech industry workforce work from home: IT czar

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI): IT czar Azim Premji on Sundaysaid more than 90 per cent of the workforce in the technologyindustry of the country continue to work from home, andlauded the hybrid model of work.

''Within the first few weeks of the (COVID-19-induced)lockdown, over 90 per cent of the technology industry wasworking from home and even today over 90 per cent of peoplecontinue to work from home,'' he said. Addressing an interactive session hosted by the BangaloreChamber of Industry and Commerce, Premji said the IT industryand the government have appreciated the value of a permanenthybrid model where people would work partly from office andhome even after the end of the pandemic.

Stating that the hybrid model would have huge comparativeadvantage, he said it would drive inclusive growth, betterparticipation from all parts of the country and greaternumber of women who would have flexibility to work from home.

''Technology is becoming the lifeline for us as individualsand also businesses,'' he said.

If there was any doubt, the year 2020 showed howfundamental technology has become.Technology played animportant role in ensuring that the government's socialschemes and assistance programmes reached the masspopulation, according to him.

Availability of digital infrastructure in tier-2 citieshas helped greatly many businesses to thrive, Premji said.

He emphasised the need for people to engage in some actsof philanthropy and charity.

''The culture of philanthropy is as basic to India as Indiaitself. Charity and philanthropy has always been a part ofIndia's culture and tradition'', he added.

Premji stepped down as Wipro chairman and managingdirector in 2019, handing over the company's reins to his sonRishad.

The septuagenarian currently holds the position of Wiprofounder-chairman and non-executive director.

