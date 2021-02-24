Hong Kong forecasts economy will grow 3.5-5.5% in 2021 vs -6.1% in 2020

Hong Kong forecasts economy will grow 3.5-5.5% in 2021 vs -6.1% in 2020Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 08:45 IST
Hong Kong's economy is expected to expand by 3.5% to 5.5% this year, compared with a 6.1% contraction in 2020, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday, as he announced his budget for the Asia financial hub.
The Chinese-ruled city's economy has been in a prolonged recession since 2019, when often-violent pro-democracy protests erupted, with last year's coronavirus outbreak further curbing a wide range of economic activities.
