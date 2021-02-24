Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:33 IST
SGS Laboratories in Gurgaon and Manesar Receive BIS Recognition for Testing of Toys

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is pleased to announce that it has received recognition by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for testing of toys, manufactured by domestic as well as foreign manufacturers, from its laboratories based in Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana, India.

The Bureau of Indian Standards is the national Standards Body of India, working under the aegis of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India.

With this recent BIS recognition, SGS India can now offer a comprehensive and wide range of testing services as per the following Indian standards: • IS 9873 (Part 1) 2019 for safety aspects related to mechanical and physical properties • IS 9873 (Part 2) 2017 for flammability • IS 9873 (Part 3) 2017 for migration of certain elements • IS 9873 (Part 9) 2017 for certain phthalate esters • IS 15644:2006 for the safety of electric toys These tests can be undertaken for various types of toys including, but not limited to plush toys, dolls, ride-on toys, projectile toys, games, figurines, construction toys, puzzles, pull along toys, battery operated/electrical toys, educational toys.

For further information about these services, please contact: Dilip Singh Head - Hardlines Connectivity & Products t: +91-98 717 94 636 e: Dilip.Singh@sgs.com About SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442792/SGS_Safety_Testing_for_Toys.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

