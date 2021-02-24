Left Menu

Hyundai to enter 7-seater premium SUV space in India with Alcazar launch this yr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:50 IST
Hyundai to enter 7-seater premium SUV space in India with Alcazar launch this yr
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it will enter the seven-seater premium SUV segment in India with the global debut of its Alcazar model this year.

The Hyundai Alcazar will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families traveling6 together, the company said in a statement.

HMIL Managing Director and CEO S S Kim said, ''The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment.'' As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, he said, ''We will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is 'Made in India' and 'Made First for India'.'' The Hyundai Alcazar will enter the seven-seater SUV segment, where the existing players include Mahindra XUV500, newly launched Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus, among others.

HMIL said the Alcazar has been inspired by royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity. It is targeted at sophisticated, innovative and tech-savvy customers. It, however, did not disclose further details of the upcoming product.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year after Italy registered its first...

Rajasthan Budget: Gehlot govt announces no new tax, relief measures worth Rs 910 cr

The Rajasthan government did not propose any new tax in its budget for the financial year 2021-22, but announced relief measures of up to Rs 910 crore through various exemptions.The budget has projected a revenue deficit of Rs 23,750.04 cro...

Mutants different from variants, COVID appropriate behaviour vital to stop spread: scientists

More than 7,000 SARS-CoV-2 mutations have been documented but that doesnt translate to variants, say scientists, emphasising the distinction between the two and cautioning that the spike in cases in some states is likely due to non-adherenc...

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021