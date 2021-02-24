Left Menu

Maruti drives in new Swift with price starting at Rs 5.73 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:12 IST
Maruti drives in new Swift with price starting at Rs 5.73 lakh

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched updated version of its premium hatchback Swift priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Taking the legacy of the model forward, the new Swift 2021 aligns with the customers' needs for freshness and technology, MSI said in a statement.

“Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd,'' MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers, he added.

''The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features,'' Srivastava noted.

It comes with manual and automatic automatic gear shift (AGS) transmissions.

The manual trims are priced between Rs 5.73 lakh and Rs 7.91 lakh, while the AGS variants are tagged between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

The 1.2 litre petrol model with manual transmission comes with fuel efficiency of 23.2 km per litre while the automatic versions feature fuel economy of 23.76 km per litre, the auto major said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year after Italy registered its first...

Rajasthan Budget: Gehlot govt announces no new tax, relief measures worth Rs 910 cr

The Rajasthan government did not propose any new tax in its budget for the financial year 2021-22, but announced relief measures of up to Rs 910 crore through various exemptions.The budget has projected a revenue deficit of Rs 23,750.04 cro...

Mutants different from variants, COVID appropriate behaviour vital to stop spread: scientists

More than 7,000 SARS-CoV-2 mutations have been documented but that doesnt translate to variants, say scientists, emphasising the distinction between the two and cautioning that the spike in cases in some states is likely due to non-adherenc...

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, requests him to help Bengal procure vaccines for people before assembly polls....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021