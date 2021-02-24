Left Menu

SGS Laboratories in Gurgaon and Manesar receive BIS recognition for testing of toys

SGS is pleased to announce that it has received recognition by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for testing of toys, manufactured by domestic as well as foreign manufacturers, from its laboratories based in Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana, India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:48 IST
Safety Testing for Toys. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): SGS is pleased to announce that it has received recognition by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for testing of toys, manufactured by domestic as well as foreign manufacturers, from its laboratories based in Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana, India. The Bureau of Indian Standards is the national Standards Body of India, working under the aegis of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India.

With this recent BIS recognition, SGS India can now offer a comprehensive and wide range of testing services as per the following Indian standards: * IS 9873 (Part 1) 2019 for safety aspects related to mechanical and physical properties

* IS 9873 (Part 2) 2017 for flammability * IS 9873 (Part 3) 2017 for migration of certain elements

* IS 9873 (Part 9) 2017 for certain phthalate esters * IS 15644:2006 for the safety of electric toys

These tests can be undertaken for various types of toys i These tests can be undertaken for various types of toys including, but not limited to plush toys, dolls, ride-on toys, projectile toys, games, figurines, construction toys, puzzles, pull along toys, battery operated/electrical toys, educational toys.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

