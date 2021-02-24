Left Menu

Ram Singh with his venture Baba Ji Finance and Properties takes over the finance world

In a world filled with people who are consumed by the greed of obtaining success overnight, it is important to know about those who have been putting in every possible effort, and creating a success story from the ground up. All these individuals have always strived to make it huge in the business world and also bring a positive difference in others lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:01 IST
Ram Singh with his venture Baba Ji Finance and Properties takes over the finance world
Ram Singh . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/The PRTree): In a world filled with people who are consumed by the greed of obtaining success overnight, it is important to know about those who have been putting in every possible effort, and creating a success story from the ground up. All these individuals have always strived to make it huge in the business world and also bring a positive difference in others lives. Talking about one such compassionate businessman and humanitarian is Ram Singh. He exudes every bit of becoming the call in the finance field and has earned great respect and recognition from people for his humanitarian works.

Ram Singh is an ardent devotee of Guru Nanak Ji and believes that all his humanitarian works in life are his blessings. Ram Singh always had an inclination towards the financial field and decided to be a part of the same at a very early age. His commitment to achieving success in his career helped him along the way to go beyond boundaries and fulfil his dreams. Ram Singh often mentions how at the mere age of 17 he planned on to enter the field of finance space. Growing up, he began his business in the same and ever since has never looked back.

Ram Singh worked day and night to turn all his dreams into reality. In addition to his consistent hard work, his positive attitude towards life has helped the man to reach a prominent position with his venture 'Baba Ji Finance and Properties'. As he started gaining success, his interest in cars, properties and travel also increased. Today, this skilled entrepreneur lives a luxurious lifestyle and has travelled to many parts of the world like the US, Germany, London, Dubai, etc. He is a 45-year-old individual who owes all of what he has achieved to the supreme power.

His work for people in need has attracted many, inspiring them to make similar efforts for the betterment of society. For 25 years now, he has been doing welfare work for people, taking people to Harminder Sahib (Golden Temple) for example. He also helps the families in need with getting their girls educated, married or even simply fulfilling the basic necessities, etc. Even after doing so much, Ram Singh feels that every deed that he has done is not him but the

almighty helping him. To know more, follow him on Instagram @ramsingh.1342 This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for five years of housework

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan 7,700 as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday. Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect th...

Disproportionate assets: Former I-T officer gets 3-year RI

A special CBI court here has sentenced a retired Income Tax inspector to three years rigorous imprisonment for acquiring assets worth Rs 59.89 lakh which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.After pronouncing the order on Tu...

Important positions occupied by officers having no commitment to law: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Chairman of pollution control board of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli for not complying its order on utilisation of fly ash saying officers were acting at whims in utter defiance of law. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021