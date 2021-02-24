Left Menu

Axis Ecorp launches luxury smart service villa project in Goa

Axis Ecorp, the realty vertical of Axis Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of its luxury smart service villa project in Dodamarg taluka of north Goa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:35 IST
Axis Ecorp launches luxury smart service villa project in Goa
The project presents luxurious dual homes which are a smart investment choice.. Image Credit: ANI

Axis Ecorp, the realty vertical of Axis Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of its luxury smart service villa project in Dodamarg taluka of north Goa. Opting for a Axis Yog Villa will be one of the most benefitting experiences to every home dweller as it is one of the favourite destinations, the company said.

Comprising over 69 units with a built-up area of 1,400 square feet for each unit, the project is expected to be completed by 2023. Axis Yog Villas are 35 km from Panjim city centre. With private pools and gardens, the villas offer panoramic views of surrounding mountains and epitomise luxury in the lap of nature.

"The market for holiday homes has been witnessing a steady increase, especially after the outbreak of Covid-19 when people are looking for spaces to work comfortably from home setups," said Aditya Kushwaha, CEO and Director of Axis Ecorp. "Our offering in the segment is an amalgamation of luxury lifestyle, lush green surroundings and full-serviced property," he said in a statement.

Kushwaha said the 22-acre, Rs 250 crore project is set to match the success of Axis Blues. "The launch of Axis Yog Villas will be followed by two new projects in 2021 -- Axis Lake City and Axis KNCJ Darjeeling." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World's largest cricket stadium shows India's capability: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the worlds largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad showcases the aspirations and capabilities of new India that has made a strong mark on the world stage.He also said that good sports facilities and ...

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29.The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacture...

India dispatches first batch of six lakh COVID vaccine doses to Ghana

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVAX facility in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.The doses are ...

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021