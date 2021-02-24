Left Menu

Spain announces 11 billion euro package to help companies face the covid crisis

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday an additional 11 billion euro ($13.4 billion) package for small and mid-sized companies and the self-employed to help them cope with the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. We want to create new businesses and jobs," Sanchez told parliament. The Bank of Spain declined to comment.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:41 IST
Spain announces 11 billion euro package to help companies face the covid crisis
Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Wednesday an additional 11 billion euro ($13.4 billion) package for small and mid-sized companies and the self-employed to help them cope with the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. He did not elaborate further, but a government source said the plan, whose details were still being discussed with the Bank of Spain and the banking sector, would include haircuts for state-back loans and recapitalization of SMEs.

That would aim to bolster corporate solvency after the Spanish government initially provided mainly state-backed loans, while the sectors most hit by the crisis, including restaurant owners, demanded direct aid. "We don't just want to save businesses and jobs. We want to create new businesses and jobs," Sanchez told parliament.

The Bank of Spain declined to comment. Several sources had told Reuters earlier this month that the government was preparing this new set of measures to support companies.

Spain has been one of the countries most hit by the pandemic with more than 3 million cases and more than 68,000 deaths, although coronavirus incidence slipped below 250 cases per 100,000 people - for the first time in two months on Tuesday. The tourism-dependent economy shrank a record 11% last year, driving unemployment up to 15.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World's largest cricket stadium shows India's capability: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the worlds largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad showcases the aspirations and capabilities of new India that has made a strong mark on the world stage.He also said that good sports facilities and ...

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29.The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacture...

India dispatches first batch of six lakh COVID vaccine doses to Ghana

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVAX facility in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.The doses are ...

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021