Telecoming signs agreement with leading lifestyle publisher Ounousa 

Telecoming (Telecoming.com), an international technology company specialized in digital services monetization, has signed an agreement with the leading lifestyle publisher Ounousa (Ounousa.com). They will work together to distribute trendy digital contents for North African women's entertainment and inspiration. The partnership applies, for the moment, to Tunisia and Egypt.

Women are already an important profile for the digital industry as they are taking a relevant role in entertainment services consumption. Women are increasingly influencing mobile entertainment development. They demand content around different aspects of their lives: from trends on fashion, beauty and health, food or decoration, to news, lifestyle, motherhood, marriage or personal growth, besides entertainment content like series and movies, as well as gossip and celebrities.

This alliance with Ounousa is part of Telecoming's strategy to create differential services for the African mobile market users. Ounousa will offer lifestyle content aimed at women, to meet the growing need for digital entertainment in the market.

According to Ali Karaosman, Telecoming's Operations Director MENA, "the combination of localized quality content and technology is key to offering services with a differential user experience with high engagement rates. We know quite well the African digital market's extraordinary dynamism, and there, the female segment shows a huge potential for the mobile business. This agreement will allow us to satisfy, more and better, women's expectations through exclusive updated and helpful multimedia local content".

Telecoming monetizes digital content in Africa since 2015 in partnership with the leading mobile operators and the best content producers. Ounousa.com is a leading digital publisher of content in Arabic for women, with a community of more than 16 million followers on social media and a strong readership base in North Africa, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

(With Inputs from APO)