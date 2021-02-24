Left Menu

Telecoming signs agreement with leading lifestyle publisher Ounousa 

Women are already an important profile for the digital industry as they are taking a relevant role in entertainment services consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:09 IST
Telecoming signs agreement with leading lifestyle publisher Ounousa 
Telecoming monetizes digital content in Africa since 2015 in partnership with the leading mobile operators and the best content producers.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Telecoming (Telecoming.com), an international technology company specialized in digital services monetization, has signed an agreement with the leading lifestyle publisher Ounousa (Ounousa.com). They will work together to distribute trendy digital contents for North African women's entertainment and inspiration. The partnership applies, for the moment, to Tunisia and Egypt.

Women are already an important profile for the digital industry as they are taking a relevant role in entertainment services consumption. Women are increasingly influencing mobile entertainment development. They demand content around different aspects of their lives: from trends on fashion, beauty and health, food or decoration, to news, lifestyle, motherhood, marriage or personal growth, besides entertainment content like series and movies, as well as gossip and celebrities.

This alliance with Ounousa is part of Telecoming's strategy to create differential services for the African mobile market users. Ounousa will offer lifestyle content aimed at women, to meet the growing need for digital entertainment in the market.

According to Ali Karaosman, Telecoming's Operations Director MENA, "the combination of localized quality content and technology is key to offering services with a differential user experience with high engagement rates. We know quite well the African digital market's extraordinary dynamism, and there, the female segment shows a huge potential for the mobile business. This agreement will allow us to satisfy, more and better, women's expectations through exclusive updated and helpful multimedia local content".

Telecoming monetizes digital content in Africa since 2015 in partnership with the leading mobile operators and the best content producers. Ounousa.com is a leading digital publisher of content in Arabic for women, with a community of more than 16 million followers on social media and a strong readership base in North Africa, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World's largest cricket stadium shows India's capability: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the worlds largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad showcases the aspirations and capabilities of new India that has made a strong mark on the world stage.He also said that good sports facilities and ...

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29.The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacture...

India dispatches first batch of six lakh COVID vaccine doses to Ghana

India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVAX facility in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.The doses are ...

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021