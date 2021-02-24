Investcorp on-boards Safari with Rs 75 cr investment
Set up in 1974, Safari Industries is the third largest and fastest-growing luggage brand in the country today. Sudhir Jatia, who is the current chief executive, acquired Safari in 2012. Gaurav Sharma, head of private equity at Investcorp India, said that this investment into Safari, which enjoys a strong brand recall, aligns with our thesis of targeting unique businesses in the mass consumer market. Jatia said he expects to get shareholders and regulatory approvals soon and close the transaction next month. In India, Investcorp invests in mid-market companies across consumption-linked sectors and in real estate.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:55 IST
The third-largest luggage and bags major Safari Industries on Wednesday said that it has received Rs 75 crore equity investment from leading global alternative investment manager Investcorp.
The transaction is subject to shareholders and regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement. Set up in 1974, Safari Industries is the third largest and fastest-growing luggage brand in the country today.
Sudhir Jatia, who is the current chief executive, acquired Safari in 2012.
Gaurav Sharma, head of private equity at Investcorp India, said that this investment into Safari, which enjoys a strong brand recall, aligns with our thesis of targeting unique businesses in the mass consumer market.
Jatia said he expects to get shareholders' and regulatory approvals soon and close the transaction next month.
In India, Investcorp invests in mid-market companies across consumption-linked sectors and in real estate. In the private equity space, Investcorp targets opportunities across consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, and the technology sector.
Safari is Investcorp's 11th investment in the country over the past four years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Investcorp India
- Safari
- India
- Sudhir Jatia
- Sharma
- Safari Industries
- Investcorp
ALSO READ
Biden reaffirms US-India cooperation to combat COVID-19, terrorism in conversation with PM Modi
PM Modi invites US President Biden, First Lady to visit India
Our thoughts are with Indian friends, partners: US State Dept spokesperson on U'khand glacial burst
Sandvik to Invest in New Hydraulic and Instrumentation Tubing Factory in Mehsana, India
Policy framework of India needs to be relaxed for growth of business, says TRS MLC K Kavitha