Left Menu

Cadila Healthcare stocks rises over 2 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 11:54 IST
Cadila Healthcare stocks rises over 2 pc

Cadila Healthcare shares jumped over 2 per cent in the morning trade on Thursday after a Zydus group unit inked a pact with Cyprium Therapeutics to buy rights of a drug candidate to treat Menkes disease.

Cadila Healthcare is the listed entity of Zydus Group.

The pharmaceutical company's stocks were trading 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 442.50 on the BSE.

Similarly, on the NSE, the shares were 2.05 per cent up to Rs 442.35 apiece.

Zydus Group owned US-based Sentynl Therapeutics on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Cyprium Therapeutics to acquire its proprietary rights to CUTX-101, a copper histidinate product candidate for the treatment of Menkes disease.

The company has executed an asset purchase agreement to commit development funding for and acquire Cyprium's proprietary rights to CUTX-101, Zydus Group said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Cyprium is eligible to receive up to USD 20 million in upfront development and regulatory cash milestones through new drug application (NDA) approval, as well as potential sales milestones, it added.

Cyprium will retain 100 per cent ownership over any FDA priority review voucher that may be issued at NDA approval for CUTX-101, it added.

Continued development of CUTX-101 will be overseen by a joint steering committee consisting of representatives from Cyprium and Sentynl.

Menkes is a rare pediatric disease and is characterised by distinctive clinical features, including sparse and depigmented hair, connective tissue problems, and severe neurological symptoms such as seizures, hypotonia, failure to thrive, and neuro developmental delays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi inaugurates various projects in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation key projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 2x500 mw Neyveli new thermal power plant, and laid the foundation stone for important initiatives in the state.The Neyveli project is...

Accepted TRS offer to contest MLC poll to serve people: Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi

The decision of the ruling TRS in Telangana to give an MLC ticket to daughter of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao has come as a surprise given the Congress roots of her father, but S Vani Devi asserts she has been apolitical and acce...

RIICO to hold discussion with potential investors to attract investment in EV manufacturing

Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO will hold discussions with potential investors on Friday to attract investment in electric vehicle EV manufacturing and related components in the state.Along with senior offi...

Salafist group that called for sharia law, death of Jews banned in Germany -authorities

Hundreds of German police carried out raids in 26 locations across Berlin and neighbouring Brandenburg state on Thursday following the banning and dissolution of a radical Islamist group in the capital, authorities said. Berlins Senate inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021