Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for antidepressant drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market antidepressant Nortriptyline Hydrochloride capsules.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Nortriptyline Hydrochloride capsules USP, in strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 75 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila is part of Cadila Healthcare group.

Nortriptyline Hydrochloride capsules are used to treat mental/mood problems such as depression. It may help improve mood and feelings of well-being, relieve anxiety and tension, and increase one's energy level.

The newly approved medication will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 313 approvals and has filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.76 percent higher at Rs 441.55 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

