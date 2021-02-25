Nothing appoints former Samsung executive Manu Sharma as VP, GM for India

London-based technology firm Nothing has roped in former senior executive of Samsung Mobile Manu Sharma to oversee India operations as its vice-president and general manager, the company said on Thursday.

Sharma will be driving the growth, business development and operations for the company in India.

Advertisement

''I am thrilled to welcome Manu as part of the growing Nothing team. He is an experienced business leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of the consumer technology industry in India. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role for our growth in India. ” Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing said in a statement.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new venture has started building a team for India operations with the hiring of Sharma.

He has worked for over two decades with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard in India.

''I am very excited to be part of Nothing's journey. Carl's vision is inspiring and I am confident that Nothing will have a meaningful impact on the consumer technology market in India and around the world,” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

At Nothing, he will be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for the brand, as well as setting up the India office.

''Currently Nothing is gearing up for its presence as India is a strategic market. We are in the process of hiring key talent and building a team,'' Sharma said.

Nothing has raised over USD 22 million from various investors including from CRED founder Kunal Shah. The company has plans to launch its first smart device in the first half of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)