Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo News

Japan govt to end state of emergency in 5 prefectures at end of month - Kyodo NewsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:55 IST
The Japanese government will end a state of emergency in five prefectures west of Tokyo at the end of this month, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.
The five prefectures where the emergency coronavirus pandemic measures will be lifted are Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu, Kyodo said, citing government sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
