Gelatin sticks, detonators seized from train passenger in Kerala

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday seized large quantities of explosives from a woman passenger traveling in a train from Chennai.

The explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators, were seized during a search conducted here by a special squad of the RPF led by Divisional Security Commissioner Jithin B Raj.

According to a senior RPF official, explosives including 117 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators were found hidden beneath the seat of Ramani, a native of Tiruvannamalai, traveling from Chennai to Thalassery in Kannur district by the ChennaiMangaluru superfast train.

In view of the forthcoming elections to the state Assembly, the RPF has intensified searches in trains recently.

Following the seizure, the PRF has taken Ramani into custody.

A case has been registered and the matter is being probed.

