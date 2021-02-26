Left Menu

Canada Pension Plan CEO resigns after travelling for vaccine

The chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he had traveled to the United Arab Emirates, where he was vaccinated against COVID-19.CPP Investments said Friday Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board Thursday night.Machin joined CPP Investments in 2012 and was appointed president and chief executive in June 2016. Prior to joining the pension fund manager, he spent 20 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:49 IST
Canada Pension Plan CEO resigns after travelling for vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The chief executive of the fund that manages Canada Pension Plan investments has resigned after it was revealed that he had traveled to the United Arab Emirates, where he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

CPP Investments said Friday Mark Machin tendered his resignation to the board Thursday night.

Machin joined CPP Investments in 2012 and was appointed president and chief executive in June 2016. Prior to joining the pension fund manager, he spent 20 years at investment bank Goldman Sachs. CPP manages more than 470 billion Canadian dollars in investments on behalf of Canadians.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Machin flew to the United Arab Emirates this month and received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is awaiting the second dose.

Canadian officials have advised against all nonssential travel and the vast majority of Canadians have not yet been vaccinated.

The CPP Investments board has appointed John Graham as the new CEO. Graham was previously its global head of credit investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...

QUOTES-World reacts to U.S. report on Khashoggi killing

The world reacted to the release on Friday of a U.S. intelligence assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal KhashoggiOFFICE OF U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELL...

White House restores key climate measure calculating carbon's harm

The White House on Friday announced a major change in how the federal government will calculate and weigh the cost of climate change in its permitting, investment and regulatory decisions with a move to restore the social cost of greenhouse...

UN Security Council demands COVID-19 vaccine ceasefires; WHO pushes for more action to speed up inoculations

While welcoming the historic resolution and upholding the importance of vaccine equity, he said that concrete steps should be taken to waive intellectual property rights to increase vaccine production and get rid of this virus as soon as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021