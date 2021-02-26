Sovereign gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,662 per gram

The issue price for sovereign gold bonds has been fixed at Rs 4,662 per gram, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series XII) will be open for subscription from March 1 to 5, 2021.

Advertisement

''The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,612 per gram of gold,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)