Left Menu

ICRA reaffirms AA-plus rating on United Spirit's financial instruments

ICRA has reaffirmed AA-plus rating with a stable outlook on United Spirits Ltd's (USL's) Rs 3,425 crore long-term, short-term and non-fund based financial instruments.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:11 IST
ICRA reaffirms AA-plus rating on United Spirit's financial instruments
USL is the largest player in domestic spirits industry. Image Credit: ANI

ICRA has reaffirmed AA-plus rating with a stable outlook on United Spirits Ltd's (USL's) Rs 3,425 crore long-term, short-term and non-fund based financial instruments. It also reaffirmed A1-plus rating on USL's commercial paper and has withdrawn the rating on Rs 750 crore non-convertible debentures at the company's request as there was no outstanding against the facility.

ICRA said the ratings continue to factor in USL's strong operational and financial flexibility besides robust corporate governance and compliance practices by virtue of being a 55.94 per cent subsidiary of Diageo Plc. USL continues to benefit from the business synergies through the implementation of Diageo's global best practices across business functions which have complemented its large scale of operations.

ICRA said the ratings also consider USL's strong market position in the domestic spirits industry supported by its large distribution network, wide product portfolio and presence across price points, flavours and segments. USL manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of premium brands like Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No.1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

With sales volumes of 79.7 million cases during FY2020, the company is the largest player in the domestic spirits industry. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company's footprint is supported by 50-plus manufacturing facilities across states and union territories. In FY20, it had operating income of Rs 9,325 crore and profit after tax of Rs 624 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...

Kidnappers release Nigerian schoolboys as search for 300 abducted girls continue

Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in the northern state of Niger, while security forces continued to search for more than 300 schoolgirls abducted in a nearby state.Schools...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021