Left Menu

Heritage railway station buildings to get make-over

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:36 IST
Heritage railway station buildings to get make-over
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To renovate its station buildings to enhance their heritage value, the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway (SWR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a non-profit organisation.

The Railway officials signed the MoU with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACT) on Thursday, the SWR said in a press statement.

Four old station buildings on KSR Bengaluru- Chikkaballapur-Kolar railway line, Devanahalli, Doddajala, Avathihalli and Nandi Halt would be restored and preserved, the SWR said in a statement.

Besides, the stations in Rajanukunte, Oorgaum, Champion and Chintamani are to be developed as heritage railway stations, the statement said.

''The MoU seeks to restore and preserve heritage railway stations at Doddajala, Devanahalli, Avathihalli and Nandi Halt based on different themes related to history and heritage,'' it said.

According to SWR, these buildings are examples of colonial-style architecture located on picturesque stretches.

The metre-gauge line became operational in August 1915, it said.

The SWR said the works stipulated in MoU would be undertaken in two stages.

In the first stage, INTACH would undertake the renovation, restoration and preservation in consultation with the Railway and identify the partners under CSR for funding the initiative.

In the second stage, ways and means of sustainable maintenance of preserved and restored buildings would be developed by creating additional amenities at the stations and surroundings.

An art-cum-cultural conventional centre would be developed at Doddajala and an interpretation centre for monuments and history, a caf or snack counter would be set up at Devanahalli.

A silk museum and resource centre, along with a park, with appropriate tree-planting and landscaping, would be made at Avathihalli, a rail museum, cafe, restaurant, cultural performance centre, pop-up weekend crafts markets, interpretation centre, open-air theatre and amphitheatre would be provided at Nandi Halt Station, the SWR said.

This is the first initiative in SWR restoration projects that are being taken up under corporate social responsibility (CSR), the SWR said.

SWR said it had in the past one year opened a rail museum at Hubballi, redeveloped Mysuru Railway and museum, among others.

It called upon companies or individuals to take up works in the railways under CSR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Six states records surge in active COVID-19 cases

As six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, Indias total active cases count has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday. Indias present active caseload now stand...

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021