Left Menu

TTD approves Rs 2,938-crore budget for 2021-22

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:41 IST
TTD approves Rs 2,938-crore budget for 2021-22
After a board meeting on the hills, TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy told reporters that of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings to be made by devotees were likely to be around Rs 1,131 crore during the fiscal. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 27 (PTI): The Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Saturday approved a Rs 2,938-crore budget for 2021-22.

The budget proposals foresee a total revenue of about Rs 2,938 crore, a top functionary of the TTD said.

After a board meeting on the hills, TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy told reporters that of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings to be made by devotees were likely to be around Rs 1,131 crore during the fiscal.

The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was estimated to be about Rs 533 crore, he said.

The laddu prasadam sale was expected fetch about Rs 375 crore, he said.

The sale of tickets for various forms of worship tickets, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at Rs 300 could get Rs 280 crore, he said.

The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs 93 crore, he said.

The earnings from the auction on human hair to be offered by devotees as a fulfilment of their vows were likely to be Rs 131 crore, he said.

About Rs 1,308 crore was expected to be paid on human resources rendering services in TTD, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021