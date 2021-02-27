Left Menu

Colombia extends closure of river, land borders until June 1

Colombia will keep its land and river borders closed for three months, until June 1, as it tries to curb the spread of coronavirus, its migration agency said on Saturday. Colombia has reported more than 2.2 million cases of coronavirus, as well as 59,518 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 23:54 IST
Colombia extends closure of river, land borders until June 1
More than 1.7 million Venezuelans are currently in Colombia, according to figures from the agency. Colombia has reported more than 2.2 million cases of coronavirus, as well as 59,518 deaths, according to the health ministry. Image Credit: ANI

Colombia will keep its land and river borders closed for three months, until June 1, as it tries to curb the spread of coronavirus, its migration agency said on Saturday. "We cannot lower our guard," Juan Francisco Espinosa, director-general of the migration agency, said in a statement. "Covid doesn't distinguish between nationalities and we must follow the recommendations of the health authorities, in order to overcome this pandemic together."

The borders were expected to reopen on March 1. While they remain closed, exceptions to the measure include freight transport, health emergencies, and other unforeseen emergencies, the agency said. Air travel will not be affected by the rules.

Earlier this week the government said it would extend its health state of emergency until at least May 31. The Andean country, which closed its borders in March last year, was due to open its borders on Saturday. It is the top destination for Venezuelan migrants fleeing the long-running social and economic crisis at home.

More than 1.7 million Venezuelans are currently in Colombia, according to figures from the agency. Colombia has reported more than 2.2 million cases of coronavirus, as well as 59,518 deaths, according to the health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021