Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat call

Security stepped up at Kochi airport following threat callPTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:03 IST
Security has been tightened at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here in wake of a threat call, police said on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu police said on Saturday that a call was received at the central railway station claiming that bombs will be placed at Chennai and Kochi airports on March 1, besides the Dr MGR Central Railway station in Chennai.
The police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have stepped up security at the CIAL following the information regarding the bomb threat, a police officer said.
Security was also beefed up at the Chennai airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- Chennai
- PTI TGBSS PTI PTI
- Kochi
- Central Industrial Security Force
ALSO READ
Punjab FC climb to top spot after 2-0 win over Chennai City
Cricket-Doubtful decision in Chennai ruffles England feathers
Train mishap averted in Chennai-Howrah Mail Special
World is looking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. This decade is going to be India's because of the hard work of 130 crore Indians: PM Modi in Chennai.
PM in Chennai says conservation of water not a national issue but global one. ''Per drop more crop,'' he says.