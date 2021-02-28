Left Menu

Carbon-based tariffs typically non-trade issues; should not be mixed with trade matters: Comm Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:01 IST
Carbon-based tariffs typically non-trade issues; should not be mixed with trade matters: Comm Secy

India on Sunday said the proposed carbon-based tariffs on goods is a non-trade issue and it should not be mixed with trade-related matters.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said non-trade issues like sustainability, environment and labour have to be discussed on the right platform and in the right channels.

''Those (carbon-based tariffs) are typically non-trade issues which are coming into the trade domain.

''So, we always opposed trade issues getting mixed up with non-trade issues and especially non-trade issues becoming a lever for achieving your trade interest,'' he said at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2021.

The secretary was replying to a question about India's position on carbon-based tariffs as regions with European Union are planning to introduce that.

Wadhawan said India is at the forefront on issues like climate change, but one has to engage on those issues on the right platform.

''You cannot mix them with trade issues,'' he said adding that the western countries have evolved to their present levels over the time and one should not expect that developing world to evolve instantly.

Talking about free-trade agreements (FTAs), he said these pacts put competitive pressure on industry and ''I cannot underrate'' the importance of FTAs for creating competitive pressure for access to global markets.

India has inked 10 FTAs and six preferential trade agreements.

On the movement of professionals under trade in services aspect, he said India seeks minimal commitment from its trading partners that they would not put any restriction on such temporary movement of skilled manpower.

''Any economic relationship requires professionals to be able to move,'' he added.

When asked about data related matters, the secretary said whoever becomes the recipient of data, he/she should honour ownership and privacy.

The company which acquires data should not benefit from it economically or otherwise without ''your'' permission, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

Biden administration plans to open another tent facility at Texas border for migrants

Washington US, February 28 ANI The Biden administration is planning to open another facility in south Texas to expand processing capacity for children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border, CNN reported citing a Department of Homela...

Cong facing uphill task in poll-bound states

The Congress is hoping to benefit from the anti-incumbency factor as well as the public protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and agri laws in the upcoming round of assembly polls, but still faces an uphill task in the coming days....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021