Mentally unstable man throws 4-yr-old son into river: Police

A four-year-old boy is feared drowned in the Ganga after his mentally unstable father threw him into the river on Sunday afternoon from a bridge in Kandha Dham police station area of Kaushambi district, an official said.

Kaushambi Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said 26-year-old Mohammad Ali threw his son Waris into the river from the Lehdari bridge over it.

Divers were pressed to locate the child soon after the incident but they are yet to find him, the additional SP said.

Ali has been taken into custody and is being questioned, the officer said, adding Ali's mental condition is not stable.

