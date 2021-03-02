Left Menu

World Bank approves US$10m grant to support job creation for Palestinians

The Finance for Jobs II Second Additional Financing (F4J II) intends to further catalyze private investment in high potential sectors for job creation.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:12 IST
World Bank approves US$10m grant to support job creation for Palestinians
The F4J II Project is part of a series of projects totalling US$24.5 million with the overarching goal of achieving job outcomes through the deployment of innovative instruments that crowd private investment. Image Credit: Wikimedia

As part of its efforts to respond to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the Palestinian people, the World Bank approved today a second grant of US$10 million to support job creation.

The Finance for Jobs II Second Additional Financing (F4J II) intends to further catalyze private investment in high potential sectors for job creation.

"The COVID-19 crisis has profoundly affected employment in an already faltering Palestinian economy. Private sector firms and workers, startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are experiencing the economic brunt of the crisis. Job prospects become even grimmer with a greater impact on women and youth. It is crucial to identify ways to bring sustainable transformational impacts on the livelihoods of the Palestinian people. The additional funding will support job-creating investment opportunities identified from the private sector with a focus on vulnerable workers and at least 30% employment for women", said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for West Bank and Gaza.

The F4J II Project is part of a series of projects totalling US$24.5 million with the overarching goal of achieving job outcomes through the deployment of innovative instruments that crowd private investment. The new additional financing will provide financing to scale up the Investment Co-Financing Facility, a risk-sharing facility that provides co-financing to commercially viable private sector investments that would otherwise not proceed due to the high risk fragile and conflict environment. It aims to create an additional 1,500 jobs and mobilize an additional US$18 million in private capital by supporting an expected 10–15 investments in most medium-sized firms. It will also provide technical assistance to support firms' adaptation to the COVID-19 crisis.

"One of the key principles underlying this intervention is that creating jobs, especially in times of crisis and economic slowdown, will generate benefits that go beyond the individual gains that result from increased earnings. Hence, capturing not only the number but also the nature and quality of these jobs, remains to be a critical underpinning for this intervention", said Abed Khatib, Senior Financial Sector Specialist.

Additional financing will also help to contribute to climate change mitigation by targeting investments that help improve environmental sustainability. One example from the parent project is the Gaza Rooftop Solar Power Project that supports the installation of solar panels on rooftops of factories and warehouse facilities in the Gaza Industrial Estate, allowing the estate to offer stable and cheaper electricity and meet tenants' electricity needs, both of which lead to job growth and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K Bank provides loans under govt schemes to people below poverty line in Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir bank has been providing loans to below the poverty line residents of Kotranka sub-division of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district under various schemes of the Central government for their upliftment. The Jammu and Kash...

Cricket-Gayle targets T20 World Cup defence with Windies on comeback

Opening batsman Chris Gayle has set his sights on a third Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies as he prepares to return to international cricket after an absence of two years ahead of their T20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday....

FOCUS-Spanish unions cry foul as Inditex shuts stores

Inditex staff in Spain say they are being forced out as the owner of the fast-fashion brand Zara rolls out its plan to shut up to 1,200 stores worldwide, despite a company agreement with Spanish unions to project jobs. The worlds biggest cl...

China will give more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal

China will give 800,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal, its ambassador said, up from half a million promised earlier. The gift is to support Nepals fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hou Yanqi said in a Twitter post late on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021