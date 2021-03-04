Left Menu

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

Kerala Ayurveda on Thursday said its subsidiary has partnered with e-commerce major eBay to launch its products in the US market.In an attempt to facilitate the market reach and awareness about authentic Ayurveda, eBay announced its partnership in India with Kerala Ayurveda Inc, USA, Kerala Ayurveda said in a regulatory filing.The online marketplace will allow Kerala Ayurveda Inc, USA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, to build out an exclusive showcase of its authentic ayurvedic products.eBay will use the experience of the US launch as a step in building out across eBay sites in other countries, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:01 IST
Kerala Ayurveda on Thursday said its subsidiary has partnered with e-commerce major eBay to launch its products in the US market.

''In an attempt to facilitate the market reach and awareness about authentic Ayurveda, eBay announced its partnership in India with Kerala Ayurveda Inc, USA,'' Kerala Ayurveda said in a regulatory filing.

The online marketplace will allow Kerala Ayurveda Inc, USA, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, to build out an exclusive showcase of its authentic ayurvedic products.

eBay will use the experience of the US launch as a step in building out across eBay sites in other countries, the statement added. Vidmay Naini, India Country Manager, eBay, said the company has partnered with Kerala Ayurveda, USA as their business partners, to help them expand in the US market and beyond. ''There has been a dynamic shift in the online shopping approach in a social distancing era and latest research has shown that India's e-commerce sector ranks 9th globally in cross-border growth. eBay in India strives to take all India made and Indian origin products to the world,'' he added.

