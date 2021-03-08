Left Menu

BEML shares surge over 20 pc, touch 52-week-high values

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:01 IST
BEML shares surge over 20 pc, touch 52-week-high values

Shares of BEML Ltd on Monday soared as high as over 20 per cent to lock into the upper circuit limit and touch 52-week-high values on exchanges amid reports that multiple firms are looking to buy the government's 26 per cent stake in the firm.

On the BSE, the scrip surged 20 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 1,406.25, also its upper circuit limit.

Likewise, on the NSE, the shares jumped 20 per cent to its upper circuit limit and the 52-week-high value of Rs 1,416.

As per the latest reports, multiple firms are looking to buy the government's 26 per cent stake in the public sector undertaking.

In January, the government had invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML.

BEML is involved in sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.

The company's total revenue from operations was Rs 3,028.82 crore in fiscal 2019-20.

BEML has an order book of Rs 9,795 crore as on March 31, 2020.

The government has ''in-principle'' decided to disinvest 26 per cent stake of BEML through strategic sale with transfer of management control. The government holds 54.03 per cent stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of any single inch of territory. In rem...

On International Women's Day, Aparshakti Khurana opens up about working with female directors

Starting with his debut film Dangal that released in 2016, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has worked with some of the most prolific directors in showbiz. On the occasion of International Womens Day, the actor spoke about his favourite f...

75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.The PM will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmat...

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021